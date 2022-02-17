CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEKA. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,100,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEKA stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

