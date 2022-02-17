CNH Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

CNH Partners LLC lessened its stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,200 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCOA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 20.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,204,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 204,394 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 14.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 965,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 122,161 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 556.7% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 511,021 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

