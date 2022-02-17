CNH Partners LLC Raises Stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIII. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 33.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 101,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

