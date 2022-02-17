CNH Partners LLC Sells 16,162 Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 104.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

In related news, insider Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

