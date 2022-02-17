CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 98,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $24,350,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,443,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth about $19,901,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth about $12,490,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

