CNH Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,809 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 384,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cartesian Growth by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cartesian Growth by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 1,158,837 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Cartesian Growth by 11,513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,228,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 1,217,450 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Shares of GLBL opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.