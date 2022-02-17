Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHEOY shares. Macquarie downgraded Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

