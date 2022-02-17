Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 518,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

