Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $83,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.10.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

