Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $38.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

