Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Down 3.8%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 9,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,248,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
