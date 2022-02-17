Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Down 3.8%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 9,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,248,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

