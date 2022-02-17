Comparing Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coupang $11.97 billion 3.39 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for a.k.a. Brands and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus target price of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 63.36%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 98.17%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Coupang on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.