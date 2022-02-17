Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Earnings Results

Compass (NYSE:COMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,814,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,063. Compass has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

