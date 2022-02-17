Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NYSE:CRK opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 36,330.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.