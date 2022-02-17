Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.
NYSE:CRK opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.30.
Several analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.