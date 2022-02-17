Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart Sells 6,049 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $18,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nancy Stuart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Nancy Stuart sold 2,894 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $9,231.86.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

