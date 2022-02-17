Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart Sells 6,049 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $18,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nancy Stuart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Nancy Stuart sold 2,894 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $9,231.86.
Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
