Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.36 million, a P/E ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Conduent by 45.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Conduent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Conduent by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 79,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

