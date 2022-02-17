Conduit’s (CRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.66) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LON CRE opened at GBX 417.83 ($5.65) on Wednesday. Conduit has a one year low of GBX 397.50 ($5.38) and a one year high of GBX 568 ($7.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 434.87. The firm has a market cap of £690.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95.

In related news, insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £10,775 ($14,580.51).

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

