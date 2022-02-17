Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,350.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2,478.57.

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,092.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,185.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,150.25. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,601.10 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

