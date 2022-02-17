ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 8.5% Higher

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 301,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,334,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $683,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 609,784 shares of company stock worth $2,182,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

