Contrasting Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) & DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Blue Group and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and DATATRAK International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $52.18 million 24.29 -$493.03 million N/A N/A DATATRAK International $7.16 million 2.28 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -671.33

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blue Group.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09%

Summary

Global Blue Group beats DATATRAK International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

