Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $126.87 on Thursday. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
