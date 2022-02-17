Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $126.87 on Thursday. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,514 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Copart by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 376,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,266,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.