Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.08.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

