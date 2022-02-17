Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.
Shares of CORT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,299. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
