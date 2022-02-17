CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Announces Earnings Results

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCard had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 18.96%.

CCRD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,165. CoreCard has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $291.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CCRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.