Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,855,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,168,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

