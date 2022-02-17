Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $913,000 Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 44.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,661 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,794 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $15,941,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.