Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 204,314 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 64,743 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 274,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 188,531 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Northland Securities cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

