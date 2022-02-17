Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 667 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ATN International were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $548.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATNI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI).

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.