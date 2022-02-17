Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 25.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

UVE opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

