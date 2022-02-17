Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,070,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 14,670,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Coty by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after acquiring an additional 301,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Coty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

