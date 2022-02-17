Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

