Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 21.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 666,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 376.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth about $338,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $39.62.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.