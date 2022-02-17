Cowen Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $145.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

10x Genomics stock traded down $13.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.01. 83,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,550. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.63.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,164,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $111,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

