Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,109. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cowen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 84,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 68,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cowen by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 57,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

