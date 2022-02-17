CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVU traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 47,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.82. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

