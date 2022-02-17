Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

CR traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 227,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

