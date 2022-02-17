Credit Suisse AG Acquires 14,690 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 222,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,363,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 113,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

