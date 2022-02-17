Credit Suisse AG Purchases 165,228 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 165,228 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DNN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

DNN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

