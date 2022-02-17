Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,579 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.60. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.84%.

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.