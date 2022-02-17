Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 132.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 32.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard acquired 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

