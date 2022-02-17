Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,741 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,741 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

