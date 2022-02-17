Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,656 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,973. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MATX stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $101.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

