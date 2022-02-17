Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 61.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $76.40 on Thursday. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $91.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.10.

