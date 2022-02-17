Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €26.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €26.00 ($29.55) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

