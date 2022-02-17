Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €65.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €65.00 ($73.86) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.89% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($56.82).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €39.91 ($45.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.99.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.