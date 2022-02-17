Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 159,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,074 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

