Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $14.95.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
