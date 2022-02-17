Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,720,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,951,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 414,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 55,074 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.