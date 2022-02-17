Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €89.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €89.00 ($101.14) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

GXI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($91.14) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.70 ($111.02).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting €75.25 ($85.51). 107,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €80.43 and its 200 day moving average is €82.76. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €72.90 ($82.84) and a 52-week high of €99.40 ($112.95).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

