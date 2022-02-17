CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.00 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

