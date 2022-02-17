CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of CRSP opened at $61.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

